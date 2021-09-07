Federal unemployment benefits expire

Jobless benefits expired Monday — Labor Day — for millions of Americans expecting emergency aid.

The expired federal programs include $300 weekly bonuses, benefits for gig workers and coverage for those who have been unemployed for longer than six months.

The White House urged states to continue the supplemental $300 payments using federal stimulus funds, but none have taken the president’s advice. California has already allocated the funds.

California’s eviction moratorium ends Sept. 30 as well as free health insurance provided through the American Rescue Plan.

The White House gave a 25% boost to food stamp assistance, or SNAP benefits, last month. The change, which some argue is necessary as grocery costs increase, does not expire.

Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the addition of 235,000 new jobs nationwide during August. Dow Jones economists previously projected 720,000 positions to hit the market.

The bureau’s latest unemployment statistics for the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria region show a preliminary 5.8% unemployment rate in July.

About 5.9% of area residents were unemployed in June, up from 5.4% in May.

Some states opted out of federal benefits, giving economists a view into what may happen now that the nation is without the perks.

Economists at JPMorgan noted no difference in the economy in states that removed benefit programs. Columbia University economist Kyle Coombs documented a slight gain.

