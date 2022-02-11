Feds warn local police about trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — A movement of truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Canada has garnered international attention and now is spreading to the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin to local law enforcement this week, telling them protests from truck drivers could disrupt the Super Bowl this Sunday and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1.

The “Freedom Convoy” began in Canada after the nation last month implemented a vaccine mandate to cross the U.S.-Canada border, a trip truckers make regularly. The DHS memo was first reported by Yahoo News.

DHS told law enforcement officials the agency has “received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March.”

Meanwhile, the “Freedom Convoy” has continued to pressure politicians along the U.S.-Canada border. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Canadian authorities “to quickly resolve the ongoing Ambassador Bridge closure,” which has been blocked by the truckers and connects Ottawa to Detroit.

“It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs and lowering costs for families.”

