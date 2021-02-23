FEE, John Keith

John Keith Fee, loving son, father, brother and friend to all who knew him, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Ventura, CA. He was born and raised in Lawrenceville, Illinois, graduated LTHS, Class of 1953 and attended Northwestern University. He loved family, work, God and country having faithfully served in the US Air Force. He worked at GE for 30 years and, following retirement, created his own business, Gavial, Inc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mildred Fee and is survived by his brothers, Craig and Gary, his daughter, Teresa Butts, son, David Fee, grandchildren, Nathan and Stephanie Marie Butts, Dustin Diller-Fee, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a fun-loving, passionate, generous, one-of-a-kind, brilliant man and will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.