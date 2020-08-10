Feedback sought for cannabis storefront licensing

Santa Barbara County officials are seeking community feedback on a survey regarding cannabis retail storefront licensing.

Last month, the county hosted six virtual meetings to receive feedback and answer questions about the amended cannabis business license regulating the storefront licensing process. The Board of Supervisors will meet Aug. 18 to review information on the meetings, said Gina DePinto, county spokeswoman.

County staff is seeking additional feedback through the survey about community benefits and compatibility for the neighborhood compatibility scoresheet. The survey can be found at https://sbcopad.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b918dd9110ed475ba559e09bdf3747cc.

Members of the public can submit feedback through the survey, or send questions or comments via email to cannabisinfo@countyofsb.org or by calling 805-568-2057.

For more information, visit http://cannabis.countyofsb.org/retail.sbc.