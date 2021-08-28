Feedback sought on streetscape, transportation improvements

LOMPOC — The City of Lompoc is seeking input from the public on streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and Highway 246 corridors.

The improvements focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification. The city received grant funding for these improvements, which was secured in November 2018 through Senate Bill 1 from the California Department of Transportation.

The city is seeking community feedback on the project from now through Sept. 27. The survey and additional information on the project can be found at cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.

— Madison Hirneisen