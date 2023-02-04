Feel better, America

America is very ill, and she’s bleeding out.

The prognosis for survival isn’t good. Her disease started since the day she was born, but those were just growing pains. But over the years she has become more and more unhealthy, and the suffering has metastasized into every corner of her being.

For her 250 years of life, America worked through her mounting illnesses and managed to remain strong, but the last few years have taken a toll on her immune system. There are forces exacerbating her ability to get better, and it appears there is presently no treatment to improve her affliction.

If she continues under these dire conditions, it’s feared her health will only get worse exponentially and accelerate her passing. She is desperately clinging to her freedoms and rights that are her lifeblood, but they’re slipping through her fingers.

When she was younger, she had an unpleasant period in her life. People were severely divided under her care based on color differences, and it didn’t help her image. However, over time those wounds began to heal. The color line was slowly ebbing from her soul, and the old girl was growing stronger.

Then she had an awful relapse when her first leader of color, who had promised her he would help with her racial infection but had, in fact, abandoned her and set her back a hundred years.

Going even further back when she was in her infancy and coming into her own, she had inflicted great harm and tragedy upon those who had come before her. America’s not proud of what she did, and those pains still exist today, though the wounds remain open, they have softened.

Those episodes in her life weren’t her best, but America’s tried to make things right. However, disease-ridden forces are determined to aggravate the wounds. A new powerful virus of racial hemorrhaging has gained strength for which there appears no cure.

Other festering diseases are accelerating by the day. Hundreds of thousands of her charges are dying from consuming poisons and taking another toll on her health. To make it worse, she’s getting no help to stop it. The support she relies on to protect and repair that malignance is failing her.

The medication she requires to remain strong and safe is being withheld. The required care needed for her well-being has shifted and it is getting sucked away by those who have abandoned her. The focus is to care more about the comfort of those who are not under her watch.

The help America requires for her own survival is being applied elsewhere and draining her of her effectiveness. As she grows weaker and weaker, she can only watch her power sloughing away like the skin of a leper. All she can do is mourn over her inability to repair the malady.

Those who had sworn to help keep America intact and avoid more agony are turning their backs and lying to her. Her heart is being stabbed viciously from an onslaught of outside invaders, and she can’t fend them off alone. There are just too many, and no effort is made to prevent even more souls from taking advantage of her kindness.

Millions of bad cells swirling inside her are determined to see her demise. They’re destroying and removing all the good cells that used to keep her strong and replacing it with a growing blackness. And she doesn’t understand, why her?

Despite America’s flaws, she’s done so much good. More so than can ever be imagined. If it wasn’t for her, millions of others would have died and suffered. She’s always run to the aid of anyone who needed it. How come those determined to kill her don’t see that? Without her, things will become much darker and uglier.

America needs to rebuild her influences and be there for those she promised to protect. All under the mantle of the red, white and blue. She also needs the same protective blanket to help everyone outside her sphere of immediate concern.

It tears her insides apart as she watches the unnecessary death of so many, the plague of lying for self-interest and the false manipulation of what she stands for. Too many have forgotten her unconditional love for so many decades. Why are so many turning against her? All she ever wanted was to provide the opportunity for anyone to grow strong right alongside her.

America had always been there for refuge, comfort, protection, and she asked for nothing in return except respect. But she isn’t ready to go down in defeat quite yet. Despite all the infections she’s fighting, there remains glimmers of hope she can survive, that once again the day will arrive where she can stand tall, proud and strong. That she can shrug away all the ailments she’s endured.

There’s hope that there will be the day when she can place her hands on her hips, tilt her chin up, wave the red, white and blue over her head and shout, “I’m back. Just try and get me this time.”



Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.