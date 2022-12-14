Feel-good gifts

Holiday shoppers support programs at Natural History Museum and Sea Center

COURTESY PHOTOS

2KG African Imports offers baskets, bowls and home décor from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya at the Folk & Tribal Arts Pop-up, set for Friday through Sunday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

From books and games to clothing and eco-friendly products, holiday shoppers can find something for every nature- and culture-lover in the stores at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, and the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Not only will they discover unique gifts for all ages, including books, puzzles, apparel, jewelry, décor, toys and more, they will be supporting the museum’s nature and science education programs at the same time.

Shoppers can save $5 off every $50 purchase and $10 off every $100 purchase in store or online at sbnature.org/store.

This Mushroom Natural Adult T-Shirt is among the gifts you can buy family members or friends at the stores at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, and the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

2KG African Imports will be showcasing extraordinary upcycled telephone wire baskets and bowls and other home décor featuring fair trade art from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the museum.

Gift memberships last an entire year with free admission to both the museum and Sea Center as well as discounts on camps, classes, store purchases and reciprocal free admission to more than 350 museums and science centers.

Memberships start at $90 for individuals or $115 for families and are available at sbnature.org/gift-membership.

You can dress up for a garden party with the Pressed Flower Jewelry while having a refreshing drink with the Floral Moth Stainless Steel Wine Glass. You can also give your loved ones one of the Butterfly Blown Glass Ornaments.

For foodies and wine aficionados, there are tickets to the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. June 24 in the museum’s oak woodland along Mission Creek.

A major fundraiser for the museum, the festival has become the region’s premier event for more than 100 award-winning wineries, restaurants and food purveyors.

General admission tickets are $120, which include a commemorative wine glass. Designated driver tickets are $50.

La Mariposa Gold Butterfly Wing Earrings is among the merchandise at the stores The stores’ merchandise include Bees & Honey, a 1,000 piece puzzle. You can draw from a variety of mushroom-inspired merchandise for holiday gifts.

For more information, visit sbnature.org/winefestival.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival supports the museum’s nature and science education programs.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com