Feel-good gifts

Holiday shoppers support programs at Natural History Museum and Sea Center
From books and games to clothing and eco-friendly products, holiday shoppers can find something for every nature- and culture-lover in the stores at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road, and the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.
Not only will they discover unique gifts for all ages, including books, puzzles, apparel, jewelry, décor, toys and more, they will be supporting the museum’s nature and science education programs at the same time.
Shoppers can save $5 off every $50 purchase and $10 off every $100 purchase in store or online at sbnature.org/store.
2KG African Imports will be showcasing extraordinary upcycled telephone wire baskets and bowls and other home décor featuring fair trade art from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Kenya from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the museum.
Gift memberships last an entire year with free admission to both the museum and Sea Center as well as discounts on camps, classes, store purchases and reciprocal free admission to more than 350 museums and science centers.
Memberships start at $90 for individuals or $115 for families and are available at sbnature.org/gift-membership.
For foodies and wine aficionados, there are tickets to the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. June 24 in the museum’s oak woodland along Mission Creek.
A major fundraiser for the museum, the festival has become the region’s premier event for more than 100 award-winning wineries, restaurants and food purveyors.
General admission tickets are $120, which include a commemorative wine glass. Designated driver tickets are $50.
For more information, visit sbnature.org/winefestival.
One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival supports the museum’s nature and science education programs.
