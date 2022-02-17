FEMA issues $850K to Alaska residents for COVID-related funeral expenses

By JACK BIRLE

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed $851,462 to residents of Alaska for funeral costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data.

The data showed that out of 303 total applications from Alaska residents, FEMA granted 159 awards for funeral expenses, with an average of about $5,355 per granted application.

The funeral expense funds provide a maximum of $9,000 per deceased person and a maximum of $35,500 per application if there are multiple people included in the application, according to FEMA.

FEMA said it has issued $1.6 billion to over 247,000 people in COVID-19 funeral assistance funds.

Relief funds were issued to assist in paying for funerals for people who died directly or indirectly from COVID-19. The funeral relief funds are applicable for deaths occurring after Jan. 20, 2020.

FEMA requires a death certificate listing COVID-19 as a direct or direct cause for deaths from May 17, 2020, onward. For deaths between Jan. 20, 2020, and May 16, 2020, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a direct or direct cause for death or they may provide a signed statement from a “local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction,” according to FEMA.

The relief funds can be used to pay for funeral services, cremation, headstones and caskets, among other expenses.

The FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance funds were approved as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

More than 1,000 Alaskans (1,081) have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

The state has reported more than 224,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,500 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus since March 2020. More than 58% of Alaska residents have completed the primary series of a vaccine and 64.2% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.