FENSKE, Sandra

Sandra Fenske, 79, of Goleta, CA, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Sandy, as she was known to her friends and family, was born Sandra Marett Nelson in Des Moines, Iowa, to George and Arlene Nelson on June 14, 1941. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1943. Sandy graduated from Santa Barbara High School’s class of 1959 and attended Knapp College of Nursing.

In 1960 she married Paul Fenske, and they lived most of their life in Santa Barbara and Goleta, where they raised three boys. Sandy worked as a devoted stay at home mom. She was instrumental in starting a Cub Scout Pack at the newly built Brandon School in Goleta in 1969 and remained active in Cub Scouts for many years. Later Sandy worked in the state unemployment office in Santa Barbara and retired as a Disability Specialist in 2005 after more than twenty years of service.|

Sandy was a woman of many interests and talents. She had a lifelong love of sewing and was accomplished in quilting. She was a talented baker and cake decorator and a creator of miniatures. She also enjoyed photography. She was an avid reader and had an enduring interest in learning. She loved the outdoors including camping, fishing, and off-roading. Sandy and Paul spent their summers on their small ranch in Colorado, where you could often find her sitting on their deck reading a book or in her sewing studio designing and creating one of her many quilts. She and Paul also enjoyed exploring the western U.S. with their RV and Jeep in tow.

Sandy was extremely proud of her family and as her health declined, she missed being able to spend time with them. She is survived by her three children Jeffrey, Timothy (Bobbi), and Robert (Tammy). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, and her two sisters, Susan Marquardt of Santa Barbara, and Sally Henderson of Stanton, Nebraska. We will miss you, Mom!

Funeral services are pending due to COVID restrictions.