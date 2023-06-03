Fentanyl is a big killer

COURTESY IMAGE

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Fentanyl overdose has been the leading cause of death for young Americans since 2019.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, voted against making fentanyl a Class 1 drug, which would have enabled the courts to set higher sentences for criminals found guilty of selling it. This demonstrates both his foolhardiness and his lack of empathy for the families of thousands of victims killed by ingesting this deadly drug.

In California alone, the 2021 death toll from illegal opioid drugs was 6,843. Of those, 5,722 were related to fentanyl. Santa Barbara had 168 overdose deaths; 113 were fentanyl-related. The number of fentanyl deaths across America was 70,601 in the same year.

There has been no progress in American negotiations with the Chinese government to stop the Chinese supply of ingredients to the drug cartels in Mexico. The Chinese government has used these pleas by America, to leverage pressure on America to give way to other negotiations, by suspending talks on stopping fentanyl exports to the Americas.

According to Anders Corr, publisher of the Journal of Political Risk, the Chinese regime is now weaponizing the drug issue against the United States.

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022, Beijing announced the suspension of bilateral talks and collaborations with the United States related to illegal immigrant repatriation, criminal justice assistance, climate talks, transnational crime and anti-drug programs.

About 99% of the fentanyl ingredients are coming from China. We know that the Chinese government actions to curb the production and export of fentanyl ingredients are at best, ineffectual; at worst, non-existent.

We know that the Mexican Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels manufacture and ship fentanyl-laced illegal drug products to the U.S.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid, up to 50 times more potent than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Manufacturers of illegal drugs add fentanyl to heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and other drugs to make the drugs more powerful, cheaper to produce — and far more deadly.

Fentanyl has remained the leading cause of death for Americans aged between 18 and 45 since 2019. Fentanyl deaths have surpassed deaths from suicide, car accidents, COVID-19, and cancer, according to CDC data.

According to investigative journalist, Ben Westhoff, who went undercover in several Chinese fentanyl operations, the CCP has never curbed the production and export of illegal chemicals to Mexico.

We have a massive interlocking system of national intelligence operations. We have the most powerful military forces in the world. We have the most effective special operations forces in each branch of the military. We have a government whose main responsibility is the safe-keeping and protection of all our citizens from threats, both foreign and domestic. We have more than 800,000 sworn police officers in the U.S., 137 000 of them working for federal agencies.

That sounds like enough government resources to stop Chinese and Mexican nationals from smuggling into America the illegal drugs that kill tens of thousands of young Americans every single year. Otherwise, why are we paying for this law enforcement?

Did you know that the number of Americans being killed here in America every year by Chinese and Mexican nationals, exporting fentanyl, exceeds the number of American soldiers killed in both wars in Iraq – 203 plus 4,431; in Afghanistan, 2,462; and in Vietnam, 58,220. A total of 65,316!

Whereas the number of Americans killed by fentanyl in 2021 alone, was 70,601.

Total deaths from illegal drugs were more than 106,000. We can expect that number to be exceeded in 2022 and 2023.

How can we continue to tolerate the annual murder of more than 106,000 Americans without punishing the government that has the responsibility and the powers to protect our brothers, our sisters, our sons, and our daughters?

Unless we demand punitive, effective, actions against the known U.S. and foreign perpetrators of deaths and family destruction in our midst, our government decision-makers will continue to fumble around the edges of these crimes against humanity.

There is a little hope on the horizon, but not nearly enough to stop and prevent mass murder.

We found that in 2022, federal authorities initiated seven criminal cases against drug dealers who sold fentanyl-laced narcotics that caused fatal overdoses in Orange County. Six defendants were arrested, and one other is a fugitive sought by authorities. These were the result of investigations by the DEA’s Overdose Justice Task Force. These men face mandatory sentences of 20 years.

This task force was formed in 2018. It has achieved, in cooperation with local police, approximately 36 federal indictments. This is a drop in the ocean compared with an annual death rate of 70,601 deaths from fentanyl alone.

We have another illegal drug scourge advancing across the nation. Its street name is “Tranq.” Its commercial name is Xylazine. It has terrible side effects on users, causing what looks like rotting flesh and leading to amputations and overdose deaths.

While we applaud the DEA effort, it is not enough to address the domestic problem caused by the criminals in Mexico and China who mass-produce the deadly fentanyl.

And here’s some related news from Canada.

Effective Jan. 31, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2026, British Columbia was granted an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. This means that adults 18 and older will not be arrested or charged for possessing small amounts of illegal drugs. including opioids such as heroin, morphine and fentanyl: crack and powder cocaine; methamphetamine; MDMA (Ecstasy). The limit is 2.5 grams or less. Selling these drugs will not be legalized. Anyone under the age of 18 found to be in possession of any amount of illegal drugs will be subject to the Youth Criminal justice act.

Possession of illegal drugs in the following locations could result in criminal charges: elementary and secondary schools, licensed child-care facilities, airports, Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters, malls, bars and cafes, and Canadian Armed forces.

Based on similar experiments in Europe, it is expected that the number of arrests and incarcerations for possession of illegal drugs will fall substantially, taking pressure off the police and the prison system.

It appears that there are flaws in this experiment. Its proposers requested a 4.5-gram limit for drug possession because this is the amount many addicts need to consume to satisfy their daily needs, but the central government officials reduced it to 2.5 grams. Also, two British Columbia companies have been granted licenses to manufacture “clean” versions of the drugs for scientific experiments. There is a demand that these clean versions be available to prevent deaths from overdoses caused by the adulteration of street drugs.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.