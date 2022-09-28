FERGUSON, Constance C.

January 2, 1932 – September 15, 2022

Constance C. Ferguson died peacefully at Nazareth House of Los Angeles on September 15, 2022. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Constantine and Mary Castruccio on January 2, 1932. She was raised in San Marino with her siblings Clotilde, Nicholas, Louise, and Louis. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. She earned her undergraduate degree from Marquette University in 1953, and her law degree from Loyola Law School in 1956.

While a student at Loyola Law School she met her future husband, Thomas R. Ferguson. She was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1957 and worked as an attorney at the California State Lands Commission. She and Tom were married in 1957 and began their family in Los Angeles before moving to Oxnard in 1959 and eventually to Santa Barbara in 1977. Connie remained an active member of the California Bar Association and continued to provide pro bono legal services for many years.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Roxann), Nicholas (Mary), Robert (Louise); and her brother, Louis (Jane) Castruccio. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Pilar, Marie (Henry), Michelle (TJ), Amy, Andy (Jen), Connie, Scott, Nickie, Giacomo, and Aurelia; and her great-grandchildren: Sophie and Chloe. She is predeceased by her husband, Tom, and her daughter, Kathleen, who are welcoming her into Heaven with open arms.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14th. A Rosary service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A special thank you to the dedicated staff at Nazareth House for providing Connie with such wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth House, 3333 Manning Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90064, or a charity of your choice, would be sincerely appreciated.