FERRIS, Shirley Marie

Shirley Ferris, Mom and Friend

Always in our hearts …

Shirley Marie Ferris, nee Shirley Marie Smith was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on February 18, 1924 to Harry and Lillian Smith. Shirley quietly passed away on January 7, 2022 just shy of her 98th birthday. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands whom she thought of as sons, Carole Gene Edwards (Tom) of Santa Maria, California, and Linda Kathleen Gooch (Tom) of Lompoc, California. Also granddaughter Jessica Lynn Carlile of Palo Alto, California and grandson Jason Lee Carlile of Nipomo, California and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her two brothers Warren “Bud” Smith and Gerald “Jerry” Smith. She fondly remembered the many hours of childhood fun, skating, and mischief they shared. As a child she loved to go for walks after dinner with her dad as they usually ended up at the ice cream parlor. Her dad shared her love of sweets.

During World War II Shirley worked for a short time in a factory assembling parts, then later worked at the ration board.

Shirley married her high school sweetheart Ralph Martin Smole on St Patrick’s day in 1945 while Ralph was home on leave from the Air Force. Being in the military they lived in many states including South Carolina, Alaska, California and Montana. After their divorce Shirley stayed on in Great Falls, Montana, bought a home and raised her two daughters.

She later met and married James Bruce Ferris in 1962. James was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Montana and then assigned to Torrejon AFB just outside of Madrid, Spain. They lived in Madrid for two years until James was transferred to Vandenberg AFB. They settled in Vandenberg Village where she lived for over 50 years. After James died in 1979 Shirley remained in her home and pursued her love of world travel cruising to Europe, Asia, Africa and most of the world she had longed to see. She met and traveled with many good friends.

She also had many bingo friends and rarely missed a game on Sunday when St. Joseph’s High School used to host bingo. She also loved to travel to Las Vegas and Laughlin to play the slot machines. When she could no longer make those trips she enjoyed meeting and seeing friends at the Chumash casino. She was able to go there almost once a week even at the age of 97.

She lived on her own until she was 93 and then moved in with her daughter Carole and son-in-law. Unfortunately Shirley fell and broke her leg and she was not able to recover from that trauma. She moved into the Magnolia Care home where she was made very comfortable. The family would like to express their thanks to the entire staff for their kindness and taking such good care of Shirley.

Thank you also to friends who sent their prayers, love and concern (and those who knew her love of sweets and always brought her chocolate too.) She will be remembered by her kindness, sense of humor, love of animals, and love of family

and friends.

There will be a celebration of life for family at a later date.