FERRUCCI, Esther

Born: 3/8/1924 – Passed: 12/18/20

Esther Ferrucci, 96, of Santa Barbara CA, passed away in peace on December 18th, 2020.

Esther was born in Guatemala, Central America and migrated north to join her sisters in Glendale, CA in 1965. She later relocated to Pasadena, CA and then ultimately to Santa Barbara, CA in 1978 where she married Antonio Ferrucci.

A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at San Roque Catholic Church.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband Antonio; her parents Arcadio and Maria, her brothers Fernando and Eliazar and sisters Aminta and Christy.

She is survived by her two sisters Mary and Nylda and son Joseph.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider