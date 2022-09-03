Fess Parker in the Funk Zone

Winery debuts new tasting room in downtown Santa Barbara

Fess Parker Winery’s new tasting room is opening in the Funk Zone. Guests will be able to enjoy wines from Fess Parker Winery, as well as from the family’s boutique Epiphany and Fesstivity labels, with multiple flight options.

A new Fess Parker tasting room will open in the Funk Zone on Saturday. Guests will be able to enjoy a selection of the family’s Fess Parker Epiphany and Fesstivity wines in a modern, urban setting.

“While there’s something special about welcoming guests to our property in Los Olivos, where they can sip among the vines, we knew we wanted to have a space for those who may not be able to make it over the hill to wine country to experience our wines,” said Ashley Parker Snider.

“We’ve long been fans of the vibrant Funk Zone neighborhood and are excited to continue our family’s hospitality journey here, where we look forward to connecting with a new audience in downtown Santa Barbara.”

Located at the corner of Yanonali Street and Gray Avenue, Fess Parker Funk Zone’s bright, modern space beckons with large windows and board form concrete, along with a large tasting bar that serves as the main focal point. Handbuilt by Eli Parker’s son-in-law, Josh White, the bar is made of steel and corrugated tin and topped with walnut butcher block, a stunning contrast to the oyster-colored cork wall behind the bar

Adding a bit of warmth to the space is furniture from Interra Design, including wood and metal chairs powder-coated in a shade of green. And, in a nod to the origins of the Funk Zone, the Fess Parker tasting room will also feature a number of pieces by local assemblage artist Dan Levin. His works will be available for purchase and will rotate periodically.

Complementing the spacious indoor setting is a large outdoor patio and parklet.

From the bright and airy indoor-outdoor space, guests can sip wines from Fess Parker Winery, as well as from the family’s boutique Epiphany and Fesstivity labels, with multiple flight options that meet a wide range of taste preferences.

Initial wine flights will include a Fess Parker Winery flight, a Fesstivity sparkling flight, an Epiphany flight and a Rosé flight consisting of Fesstivity Brut Rosé, Fess Parker Rosé and Epiphany Rosé. Wines will also be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

The large outdoor patio and parklet offers additional seating that allows visitors to make the most of downtown Santa Barbara’s idyllic weather.

The large tasting bar, handbuilt by Eli Parker’s son-in-law, Josh White, is made of steel and corrugated tin, topped with walnut butcher block.

Established by the late Fess Parker in the 1980s, the multigenerational family owned and operated Fess Parker Winery has built a reputation for crafting exceptional Rhône and Burgundian wines from Santa Barbara County.

After the opening of its expansive tasting room and winery along the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail in the 1990s, Fess Parker Winery has remained a top destination in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“Created to be an extension of the estate in Los Olivos, Fess Parker Funk Zone will feature the same welcoming hospitality and exceptional wine our family has become known for but with a look akin to the unique urban setting of this popular downtown Santa Barbara neighborhood,” said Ms. Snider.

