Fess Parker Winery awarded Top 100 Winery of the Year by Wine & Spirits Magazine

Santa Barbara County’s Fess Parker Winery has been recognized by Wine & Spirits Magazine as a Top 100 Winery of the Year for 2022.

Each year, Wine & Spirits designates its Top 100 Wineries, which are deemed standouts from diverse regions throughout the world of wine. After vetting thousands of producers in a two-step, blind tasting process, Wine & Spirits’ editors developed a list of the best of the best, each selected for their overall performance in showcasing regional distinctions.

For the first time, Fess Parker Winery is a recipient of this prestigious award, one of only nine wineries from the Central Coast to be recognized. In addition to Fess Parker, three other Santa Barbara County wineries were also represented in the Top 100 list, including Au Bon Climat, Chanin Wine Co. and Samsara.

“This is an extraordinary honor for our family and the entire Fess Parker vineyard and winemaking team,” said Tim Snider, president. “We continually strive to make the highest quality, most expressive wines from our region, and being recognized by Wine & Spirits only affirms these efforts. We couldn’t be more proud of our team, or more grateful to be making wine here in Santa Barbara County, a region that continually inspires us. Sharing this award with other Santa Barbara County producers truly speaks to the quality of this area as a whole.”

Wine & Spirits will be profiling the Top 100 Wineries in its Annual Buying Guide, which will be out in the Fall 2022 issue. Fess Parker Winery and other Top 100 wineries will also be celebrated in a series of tasting events, kicking off in San Francisco on Oct. 13.

Since the late 1980s, Fess Parker and his family have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. The Fess Parker Winery is focused on the grape varieties best suited to the region’s unique growing conditions — Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Rhône wines — with its vintages consistently earning 90+ point ratings from top critics around the world.

In addition to a waterfront hotel in Santa Barbara, the family honors their late patriarch’s legacy by hosting guests at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn in Los Olivos, the heart of Santa Barbara wine country. For more information, visit www.fessparker.com.

