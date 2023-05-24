Fess Parker Winery introduces WineStock music series

LOS OLIVOS — You’re invited to join Fess Parker Winery this summer for WineStock — a series of evenings spent enjoying live music from local bands on the winery terrace.

The winery is located at 6200 Foxen Canyon Road Los Olivos.

WineStock will kick off on June 4 with a live performance from The Double Wide Kings. This Santa Barbara band plays a blend of original music and covers that brings new passion to the familiar pleasures of roots-rock, Americana and country-blues.

Ticket proceeds from the Double Wide Kings show will benefit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, an organization that keeps the channels of Santa Barbara free from pollution.

Fess Parker wines by the glass and bottle as well as food from local food trucks — Danny’s Pizza and Hookup Fisheries — will be available for purchase.

Other performances this month include: Tearaways on July 23, Bryan Titus on Aug. 19 and Harmony All Stars on Sept. 10.

Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to set up on the winery lawn.

Ticket price is $20 per person, $15 for wine club members. Tickets are available for purchase at fessparkerwineshop.com/Tickets/WineStock-2023.

— Annika Bahnsen