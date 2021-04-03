Festival continues with free films

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues with free drive-in movies on two screens at Santa Barbara City College’s lower parking areas, 140 Loma Alta Road.

The movies are free, but the number of spaces is limited, and a reservation is required. You can make them starting at 8 a.m. on the day before the screening.

The festival’s drive-in movies today consist of “Evan Wood” at 8:30 a.m., “A Bruddah’s Mind” at 9:30 a.m., “Last Call” at noon, “Cinema of Sleep” at 1 p.m., “$avvy” at 3:30 p.m., “One-Way to Moscow” at 4:30 p.m., “Alaskan Nets” at 7 p.m. and “The Last Ones” at 8 p.m.

Sunday’s drive-in films are “Ladies of Steel” at 8:30 a.m., “We Will Never Die” at 9:30 a.m., “Teach Me If You Can” at noon, “Run Woman Run” at 1 p.m., “The Ghosts” at 3:30 p.m., “Poppie Nongena” at 4:30 p.m., “Fear” at 7 p.m. and “Broken Diamonds” at 8 p.m.

For the entire schedule for the festival, which runs through April 10, see sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason