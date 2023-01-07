Santa Ynez Valley Restaurants Weeks returns from Jan. 16 through 31

COURTESY PHOTOS

Seafood is part of the dining experience at Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos.

The Santa Ynez Valley’s creative culinary culture has long been at the heart of its wine country experience, but its wide range of flavors are never more accessible than during Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks.

Restaurant Weeks will return for the 13th consecutive year, Jan.16 through 31, once again showcasing the region’s culinary bounty — and the perfect Santa Ynez Valley wines to pair with it — with a variety of special three-course prix fixe price menus.

The restaurants that participate in Santa Ynez Valley’s annual festival of flavor will feature curated, chef-driven, three-course menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity.

Many of the region’s wineries and tasting rooms will also participate at various levels, offering two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottle purchases.

CARTER HIYAMA PHOTO

Bell’s Restaurant is located at 406 Bell St. in Los Alamos.

“Restaurant Weeks brings foodies together each year for an affordable, immersive culinary experience,” said Shelby Sim, president/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “The region’s wines are typically what come to mind first when thinking about the Santa Ynez Valley. But Restaurant Weeks showcases our gifted local chefs and their diverse and inspired culinary creations in a way that is accessible to most everyone.

“Blessed with an abundance of imaginative local chefs, deep agricultural roots, a collaborative culinary culture and cuisine that ranges from contemporary, innovative farm-to-table fare to traditional Scandinavian feasts, the Santa Ynez Valley’s reputation as a culinary-driven destination continues to grow.”

Five Santa Ynez Valley restaurants have earned MICHELIN ratings, including three that were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California for the first time.

At left, salads are among the menu items at Bell’s Restaurant in Los Alamos. At right, a drink is poured at the Vaquero Bar at Coast Range in Solvang.

Bar Le Côte is among the popular restaurants in Los Olivos.

Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, Bell’s Los Alamos, Coast Range in Solvang and First & Oak in Solvang, which have all earned MICHELIN recognition, will participate in this year’s Restaurant Weeks.

They will be joined by some of the Santa Ynez Valley’s most recognizable restaurants, including Hitching Post 2 in Buellton and Los Olivos Wine Merchant Café, as well as some of the hottest new culinary experiences, including Campo del Sol in Solvang and The Victor in Santa Ynez.

In all, almost two dozen restaurants representing each of the Santa Ynez Valley’s six distinct communities will participate in this year’s Restaurant Weeks.

