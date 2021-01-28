Festival of Hearts fundraiser goes virtual

SANTA BARBARA — The Friendship Center of Santa Barbara is hosting its Festival of Hearts fundraiser. This year, because of COVID, the fundraiser is virtual, and runs through Feb. 6.

The Festival of Hearts is a keystone program with the Friendship Center that allows the organization to offer services and care to hundreds of low-income seniors, particularly those living with a dementia diagnosis or other cognitive or physically impairing conditions.

In its very first virtual fundraiser, people can show support for the Friendship Center by purchasing Valentine’s baskets; bidding on Heart-Art or sponsoring a member, which helps a member attend for one month of services.

For more information, log on to friendshipcentersb.org/foh2021.

— Gerry Fall