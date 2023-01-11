‘Festival of Hearts’ plans preview sale

“Country Charm — Kentucky Derby Style” is the theme for Friendship Center’s 24th annual “Festival of Hearts” from noon to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, 1789 S. Jameson Lane in Montecito.

New for 2023 is a preview sale so that people can peek at the heart art created by local artists and purchase pieces before the live event at a set price — haggle free.

The link to the sale will be sent via email at 10 a.m. Thursday, and interested persons will have two weeks to shop before the event.

On Feb. 4, guests are encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby attire like big hats, pastels and florals. Included will be lunch, a silent auction, a live auction with Geoff Green as honorary emcee and auctioneer.

Strada Swing, a jazz band, will provide live music.

Tickets are $155.

“Festival of Hearts” raises funds for low-income seniors through its HEART (Helping Elders at Risk Today) program.

For more information, call 805-969-0859.

