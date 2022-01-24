Friendship Center’s virtual benefit begins today

Kim Larsen, center, sings with Danica Boe, left, and Hope Saxon at the Friendship Center in Montecito in 2018. The Friendship Center’s 23rd annual Festifal of Hearts is being held virtually this year through Feb. 5.

The 23rd annual Festival of Hearts, the annual Friendship Center benefit featuring artistic creations involving hearts, begins today.

The event will run through Feb. 5.

This year’s Festival of Hearts is a virtual fundraiser, but as usual, purchases and donations will raise money for the HEART program (Helping Elders At Risk Today). This makes it possible for low-income seniors with dementia and age-related challenges to participate in the day program at Friendship Center, which has campuses in Montecito and Goleta.

Kim Larsen, center, interacts with Petra Carranza, left, and Jason Shapiro at the Friendship Center in 2018. The cener’s Festival of Hearts will raise money for the HEART program.

To participate in the virtual fundraiser, go to https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/foh2022/.

There are three ways to give:

— Bid on heart art made with love by a local artist. The previously mentioned website features a link to the auction, which goes live today.

— Purchase a lovebird Valentine package for your sweetheart. Package includes: a red rose bouquet and chic vase; California wine (select red or white), a gourmet lemon loaf (Pierre Lafond), a silky heart scarf , a Hallmark card and petite sweet chocolates.

— Sponsor a Friendship Center member.

Since 1976, the Friendship Center has been providing day programs for seniors, as well as respite and support for caregivers. According to a news release, the center’s focus is joy, social engagement and quality of life.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of the Hearts was a live event with various themes for the hearts. Themes have varied from “The Wizard of Oz” to the “California Dreamin.’”

Kim Larsen, right, poses with Heidi Holly at the Friendship Center in Montecito in 2018. This year’s Festival of Hearts asks the question, “In a topsy turvy world, what’s your superpower.”

The artistic creativity has continued during the virtual Festivals of the Hearts during the pandemic. The Friendship Center is promoting this year’s festival with the question, “In a topsy turvy world, what’s your superpower?” and sent an email to the News-Press with an image of a heart in a superhero costume.

This is a festival that has always had a lot of heart, from the cause it supports to the ways artists have found to create a work of heart.

“As an artist myself, I love the creativity, and I love the artists,” heart wrangler Sharon Morrow told the News-Press before the pandemic.

News-Press Managing Editor Dave Mason contributed to this story.