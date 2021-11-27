Festival of Trees to raise money for skatepark

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

People browse through the Carpinteria Lions Club’s Festival of Trees event on Friday in Carpinteria.

The Carpinteria Lions Club opened its final Festival of Trees event Friday.

The festival will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12 at 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Hours are from 2 and 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends.

This will be the final Festival of Trees as the club is losing its longtime location in the downtown corridor, according to festival organizer Mike Dawson of the Lions Club. This was considered the best location due to its proximity to a park where the Christmas parade and lighting took place.

A child observes the many items placed under the trees at the event.

The festival consists of a silent auction for gifts surrounding Christmas trees in downtown Carpinteria.

The proceeds from the festival will go to the Lions Club’s fundraising effort to help build a skate park. Previous festivals have raised more than $250,000 for various local nonprofits.

Locals and others are encouraged to participate in the club’s final Christmas tree drawing, set for noon Dec. 12. Raffle tickets for the trees cost $1 each.

The 25 trees are set up by various sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring a tree can contact Mr. Dawson at 805-680-9600 or mike@bigredcrane.net.

