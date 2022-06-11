FETTERS. Patricia Kay

Patricia Kay Fetters, age 83, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Buena Vista Care Center due to vascular dementia.

She was born October 24, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan to her late parents, Elizabeth and William Dorris. Pat was also preceded in death by her sister Pamela.

After her family moved from Michigan to Orange, California, Pat grew up a self-proclaimed tomboy, hiking, camping, and horseback riding. She loved music, playing the violin and had a beautiful singing voice. After graduating high school, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse and during that period married Phil Seitz. Pat and Phil had 3 children together before they divorced in 1970. Pat soon met and married John Fetters in 1971, who adopted all three children before having a 4th child together. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1973.

Pat was highly intelligent, had a sparkling personality and a smile that would light up the room. Pat took great pride in her accomplished career in nursing, working at Cottage Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. She loved her family and when not working, she loved to read and indulge her creative gifts of singing, Japanese embroidery and painting.

Pat is survived by her husband, John Fetters, and by her two sons and two daughters: son and daughter-in-law Wayne Seitz and Dana Greyson (The Dalles, Oregon), son Carl Seitz (Oregon), daughter and son-in-law Deana and Don Gilman (Santa Barbara, California) and daughter Elizabeth Abernathy (Phoenix, Arizona). Pat is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jack Abernathy and Emily, Brianna, and Adam Gilman.

John and the family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Buena Vista Care Center who cared for her during her four years there with special thanks to the activities staff who worked so hard, especially during the pandemic, to keep her engaged and active.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16th at the Goleta Cemetery followed by a reception at John’s residence. All are welcome to attend.