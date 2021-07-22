Few degrees cooler today

HIghs expected to fall to low 70s this weekend in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara was full of traffic and visitors enjoying relief from the hotter temperatures inland, although the weather has been warm even on the coast. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 80 in Santa Barbara, but the National Weather Service is predicting a cooling trend for the weekend.

Santa Barbara residents Wednesday felt grateful for fans and air conditioners as temperatures hit a high of 86.

That’s toasty for the South Coast.

Today is forecast to be just a few degrees cooler, but there’s good news for people tired of all this heat. A cooling trend is forecast for Friday through Sunday.

Highs on Wednesday varied from 79 in Goleta to 74 in Santa Maria and 69 in Lompoc. According to National Weather Service data, the hottest spot in Santa Barbara County was New Cuyama with a sizzling high of 97.

Today’s forecast calls for a high of 80 in Santa Barbara and 75 at UCSB, National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan told the News-Press Wednesday.

“We will be going into a cooling trend through the weekend,” Mr. Kaplan said by phone from the weather service’s Oxnard office.

On Friday, Santa Barbara’s high will drop to 78, and clouds will move in along the coast, Mr. Kaplan said.

Highs in Santa Barbara will continue to decline to 73 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday and Monday, according to National Weather Service data.

Highs at UCSB are predicted to drop to 72 on Friday, 71 on Saturday, and 69 on Sunday and Monday.

In Santa Barbara and at UCSB, it’s sunny today and Friday, but will be mostly cloudy Saturday through Monday, according to the forecast.

Things are already cooler in Lompoc, where the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 69 today. The cloudy conditions will continue this weekend with highs in the low 70s Friday through Monday.

In Santa Maria, highs are forecast to be in the low 70s today through Monday.

As usual at this time of the year, the weather is hotter in Santa Ynez, where highs are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s today through Saturday. The high is expected to dip slightly to 83 on Sunday and Monday.

Not much relief will be in New Cuyama, where highs are expected to remain in the 90s through Monday.

