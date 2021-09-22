FFA champs

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTOSMarc Cabeliza is a Western Region FFA champion. Mr. Cabeliza is the state FFA president and a Pioneer Valley High School graduate who was involved with creating Patch Santa Maria, a local student-run pumpkin patch. Adela Garcia, who has been actively involved with her family’s vegetable farm, was recently named a Western Region champion by FFA. She is a Pioneer Valley High School graduate and an Allan Hancock College agricultural student. (These photos are being reprinted because the captions were inadvertently switched around in Tuesday’s News-Press.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘My Crazy Italian Family’ next post Jo Lasorda, Dodgers manager’s widow, dies Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.