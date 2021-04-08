FFA plans Classic Market

SANTA MARIA — The FFA’s Central Coast Classic Market will take place June 16-18 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The show recently got the greenlight from Santa Barbara County officials, according to a news release. Logistics for the show involve a strategic plan with capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements and other guidelines for health and safety.

“We want to thank the county staff for their continued guidance and cooperation and help,” said Gabe Ponce, the head of the FFA Agriculture Department at Pioneer High School in Santa Maria. “This will be a huge opportunity for our youth to enhance their showmanship skills here locally instead of having to travel great distances.”

For more information, contact Mr. Ponce at 805-878-9046.

— Dave Mason