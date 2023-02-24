FIACCO, John Francis

John Francis Fiacco “Johnny”, 76, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on February 19th, in Santa Barbara. John was born in New York, NY to Carmella “Millie” and Joseph Fiacco on June 10th, 1946. He grew up with three older brothers, Vincent, Charlie, and Joe. John earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Riverside, and a master’s degree from Loma Linda. He was a big believer in education and has helped many students with financial aid and scholarships to complete their degrees. He had an interest in books and Santa Barbara history.

In his free time, he thoroughly enjoyed sampling the local fare in Santa Barbara with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, his son, Stephen, daughter-in-law Kathy Fiacco, and grandchildren Jack and Braden.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Friday evening February 24, 2023, from 6 to 8pm in the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, where a Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura. Reception will follow.