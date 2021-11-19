Textile artists exhibit designs at Ojai Art Center

“Not Alive, Not Dead” by Andi Perejda.

Following a one-year exhibition hiatus, the artists of Fibervision, a fiber art group from the Santa Barbara area, are excited to once again display their work at the Ojai Art Center.

An exhibit of textile and fiber art from this Central California artist group will open in the main gallery at the Ojai Art Center on Dec. 4 and continue through Jan. 5.

“Valley of Fire” by Belinda Hart.

An opening reception will be held with the Fibervision artists from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the center, 113 S. Montgomery St. in Ojai, and a holiday boutique of the artists’ works will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

“Fibervision comprises 18 artists who create artworks using fabrics as canvas, and dyes, paints and stitching as mediums of expression. As an alternate form of wall art, fiber and textile artworks offer infinite combinations of color, texture and composition,” said Kristin Otte, organizer of the exhibit who will have pieces in the show.

“La Vendange” by Belinda Hart. “I draw inspiration from the place I live — the wine region of the Santa Ynez Valley,” Ms. Hart said. “My work, ‘La Vendange,’ which means grape harvest, is a reflection of the colors and elements that surround me during the fall ‘crush’ season. The purples of the grapes and the golds of the dying leaves are, not surprisingly, two of my favorite colors. Much of my art contains these hues. Also present in this abstraction are suggestions of the conditions which contribute to the successful growth of grapes, and, subsequently, winemaking, such as rains, rocky soils and hillsides. ‘La Vendange’ represents that aspect of the Santa Ynez Valley.”

“One of the oldest human art forms, textile art is enjoying a revival of popularity. Museums dedicated to fiber and textile arts are appearing worldwide.”

The works in this exhibit are as diverse as the artists themselves.

“Then Came the Rain” by Lorna Morck. “Drought … seemed like my world was made up of only browns and deep gold,” Ms. Morck said. “And then the rains came. Overnight, the world became every shade of green, soon followed by sweeps of pinks/purples, then yellow/oranges. This art was my visceral response to a tiny amount of rain in the midst of extended drought.”

They use varied techniques demonstrating fabric manipulation, juxtapositions of pattern and color and intriguing forms of construction.

“The works are visual interpretations of perceptions, conceived in the imaginations of the artists and translated into tangible artforms via the medium of textiles,” said Ms. Otte. “Fabrics may be painted, dyed, screen printed, stamped, stitched or altered utilizing a nearly limitless number of methodologies.

“Trees-Contemplation” by Lorna Morck.

“The results are a dazzling display of artistic vision and individuality. The collection embodies a glimpse of artistic possibilities that extend beyond the more traditional artist mediums of oils and watercolors.”

Andi Perejda’s topical work called “Not Alive, Not Dead,” is so named because, in her words, “while viruses contain RNA or DNA, they can reproduce only when they have a host organism that can be used for that purpose.

“Sliced Pears” by Maren Johnston.

“The passage of coronavirus from host to host enables it to develop new mutations that may be more infectious, like the delta variant, or not. Vaccination of the population, which hosts it, is the only way to combat spread of the virus. Andi’s piece was constructed of hand-dyed fabric and painted pellon,” Ms. Otte said.

Ms. Perejda’s work is juxtaposed with that of Maren Johnston’s, called “Sliced Pears.”

“While the subject of pears may be more familiar to the average viewer than the biochemistry of viruses, Maren has presented a more abstract interpretation of her subject. She has utilized artistic mechanisms and re-visioned size, shape and color, creating a stylized image of a familiar object,” said Ms. Otte.

Works by Fibervision artists have been shown at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara and Faulkner Gallery in Santa Barbara, Wildling Museum of Art and Nature and Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang and the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura, among the many venues.

“Fibervision artists have also been honored to have their work juried into numerous prestigious national shows, and works by the artists are held in collections both domestically and internationally,” said Ms. Otte.

