Fiesta announces lineup at La Primavera

COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

Old Spanish Days/Fiesta is hosting its La Primavera on May 13.

Coming from the word for springtime, La Primavera is a day celebrated in honor of the rancheros who were in the Santa Barbara area in the 1800s.

La Primavera is an important fundraising event for the Fiesta. The money raised is used toward free Fiesta events such as La Fiesta Pequeña, Las Noches de Ronda and El Desfile Histórico.

The event will be held at Casa De La Guerra (15 E. De la Guerra St.), the former home of José Antonio de la Guerra y Noriega, the last commandant of the Presidio of Santa Barbara. After the reception, guests will go to the El Paseo Restaurant for more festivities.

At this year’s event, Patricia Guerrero, one of Spain’s most celebrated flamenco dancers, will perform one of her dances. This performance was sponsored by the Spanish Office of Tourism in Los Angeles.

Other performers at the event include Manuel Gutierrez, Daniela Zermeño Sanchez and Ryan Zermeño, and Solero by Flamenco! Santa Barbara.

Additionally, there will be a historic Four Nations dinner, which honors the Chumash, Spanish, Mexican and American cultures.

There will also be a live auction at the event, which will begin with the first official dances of the 2023 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

If you would like to attend the event or would like more information, visit www.sbfiesta.org.

