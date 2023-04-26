Home Local Fiesta board
Local

Fiesta board

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
FRITZ OLENBERGER/OLD SPANISH DAYS
The board of the 2023 Old Spanish Days gathers for its official photo. Board members are led by El Presidente David Bolton, standing front and center. Fiesta will take place Aug. 2-6 in Santa Barbara. For more information, see sbfiesta.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More