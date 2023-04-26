Fiesta board

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail FRITZ OLENBERGER/OLD SPANISH DAYSThe board of the 2023 Old Spanish Days gathers for its official photo. Board members are led by El Presidente David Bolton, standing front and center. Fiesta will take place Aug. 2-6 in Santa Barbara. For more information, see sbfiesta.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse elects board of directors next post California’s job growth slows during March Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.