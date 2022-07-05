Fiesta costume sale set for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — The traditional Old Spanish Days Costume Sale will take place Saturday.

This is an opportunity to purchase Fiesta clothing or accessories at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St., featuring many local vendors from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The costume sale started as a way for Fiesta dancers to clean out their costume closet so that they could make room for their new costumes,” said 2022 La Presidente Maria Cabrera. “Vendors soon joined the sale because there are people that prefer new clothing rather than used clothing. What a Fiesta costume looks like changes with time and the person that is wearing the costume.”

Every year, the Old Spanish Days Costume Sale offers a variety of new and used traditional Fiesta clothing for men, women, and children – all at a reasonable price.

