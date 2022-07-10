Home Local Fiesta costume sale
Fiesta costume sale

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The 2022 Old Spanish Days La Presidente Maria Cabrera, center, stands next to Ecugreen Jewelry & Textiles owner Martha Cantos, left, and Corazon Folklorio owner Nancy Arroyo during a Fiesta costume sale at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara on Saturday.
