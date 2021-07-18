Fiesta Finale Gala planned for Aug. 8



FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS

The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala is planned for Aug. 8. The Gala will feature flamenco dancing and more.

The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the historic El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo.

Continuing a Profant tradition, the entertainment will feature “artwork that comes to life,” not only with posed actors and performers, but with the audience itself, according to a news release.

This year’s subject is a photo that includes the legendary Gil Rosas performing in 1960. He will join the gala this year to recreate the photo.



At left, the Fiesta Finale Gala is a longtime tradition at El Paseo Restaurant. At right, the Profant Foundation plans to recreate this 1960 photo of the Fiesta Finale Gala at this year’s finale.(COURTESY PHOTO)

The central fountain has been removed, and theater-in-the-round will resume at the iconic restaurant.

Event Producer Musette Profant is coordinating the gala’s gourmet dinner, costume contest and dancing under the stars.

The program will feature flamenco performer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile with Ricardo Chavez and his troupe.

Performers will also include professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio Santa Barbara/Beverly Hills, tenor Marco Antionio Labastida, ballerina Jessamyn Vedro and the Martinez Brothers.

And the SB Piano Brothers have a surprise for their fans.

Proceeds will benefit the Profant Foundation, which has given hundreds of scholarships to artists of all ages and has sponsored exhibits and performances for arts education.

The Profant family is participating in this year’s Old Spanish Days theme of “Honoring Our Generations” by hosting a celebration in the tradition of their grandparents and great-grandparents. Nearly a century ago, the Profants began their involvement in the Santa Barbara cultural community by helping to launch the Community Arts Music Association, the Music Academy of the West and Old Spanish Days.

For more information, go to www.profantfoundation.org.

For Fiesta Finale Gala information and reservations, contact the foundation at jeprofant@gmail.com or 805-450-2001.

Early bird tickets are $175 until Tuesday.

email: dmason@newspress.com