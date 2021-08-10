0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOSMarco Antonio Labastida impresses the audience with his Latin serenades during the Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala. The event Sunday night at El Paseo Restaurant also featured the Arthur Murray Dancers in a dynamic medley. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Rat Pack’s back next post U.S. wins most medals at Olympics Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.