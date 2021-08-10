Home Local Fiesta Finale Gala
Fiesta Finale Gala

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS
Marco Antonio Labastida impresses the audience with his Latin serenades during the Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala. The event Sunday night at El Paseo Restaurant also featured the Arthur Murray Dancers in a dynamic medley.
