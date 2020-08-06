Fiesta kicks off with ribbon cutting

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Present at the 96th annual Fiesta days ribbon cutting ceremony were: El Secretario, David Bolton (Back Left), Saint Barbara (Back Middle), La Primera Vice Presidente, Stephanie Petlow (Back Right), The 2020 Spirit of Fiesta, Alena Velasco (Front Right), El Presidente, Erik Davis (Second on the right), Santa Barbara City Councilmember, Eric Friedman (Front and center), External Relations and Education Division Chief, Angelique Davis (Second on the left), and The 2020 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Alexandra Nocker (Front Left).

Community members came together on Wednesday at Santa Barbara City Hall to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of Old Spanish Days 2020 Fiesta.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is an annual tradition that marks the kick-off of the local celebration each year.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

El Presidente Davis gives a speech before the annual official ribbon cutting ceremony kicking off Old Spanish Days Santa Barbara Fiesta 2020.

Present at the 96th annual Fiesta days ribbon cutting ceremony were El Presidente, Erik Davis, El Secretario, David Bolton, Saint Barbara, La Primera Vice Presidente, Stephanie Petlow, The 2020 Spirit of Fiesta, Alena Velasco, External Relations and Education Division Chief, Angelique Davis, The 2020 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Alexandra Nocker, and Santa Barbara City Councilmember, Eric Friedman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many typical Fiesta events are being conducted virtually this year. According to El Presidente Davis, Wednesday’s events will be highlighted by a live broadcast known as La Fiesta Pequena.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on KEYT, La Fiesta Pequena is an annual tradition that features live performances by the Spirit of Fiesta, the Jr. Spirit of Fiesta and other live musical acts.

El President Davis told the News-Press that although it may be strange to celebrate some Fiesta events virtually, it’s already been a strange year. He thinks with everything that has happened this year, everybody could use a little Fiesta in their lives and encourages people to bring Fiesta into their homes and celebrate the week’s events together as a community.

“We are going to bring joy, however that looks,” El Presidente Davis said. “The support we have been given has been just absolutely tremendous. The outpour in support from businesses, people, media, the city council, county, it’s just been touching and heartwarming. I hope the spirit of Fiesta really transcends over this entire region over the next four or five days.”

During this year’s annual ribbon cutting ceremony, Councilmember Friedman presented members of Old Spanish Days with a Proclamation on behalf of the city, recognizing the historic and cultural benefits Old Spanish Days brings to Santa Barbara.

“On behalf of our city council, congratulations and really thank you for making this happen even during this very difficult year,” Councilmember Friedman said. “I think it’s a morale boost for our community and I look forward to participating and watching virtually.”

As it was announced in June, this year’s Fiesta 2020 theme is “¡Vamos a Bailar!,” or in English, “Let’s Dance! For more information about Old Spanish Days and other Fiesta 2020 events visit sbfiesta.org. Viva la Fiesta!

email: bmackley@newspress.com