Fiesta on land and sea

Old Spanish Days plans to create an all-inclusive journey into history

From left , El Presidente David Bolton discusses the maritime connection for this year’s Fiesta during a news conference as Greg Gorga, executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and Chris Mendoza Jr. listen.

Get ready for some time travel.

Santa Barbara will revisit 1542 when the Chumash in a tomol — an impressive canoe — travel across the water to greet San Salvador, explorer Juan Cabrillo’s tall ship (a galleon, to be precise).

The historic encounter marking the first Chumash interaction with Europeans will be re-enacted with replicas of both vessels at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 on the west side of Stearns Wharf as part of a Fiesta that’s trying to be more inclusive.

Afterward, the Chumash presence will be a major part of The Historical Parade (“El Desfile Histórico”), going down Cabrillo Boulevard.

“They will be on both the floats and the carriages,” Tony Miller, division chief of pageantry, told the News-Press Monday morning after a Fiesta news conference in front of the Santa Barbara Harbor and directly outside the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Chumash representative Rosie Uribe speaks during a news conference. This year’s Fiesta is emphasizing Chumash history.

El Presidente David Bolton told the News-Press that making Fiesta as inclusive as possible is among his goals this year. He noted Old Spanish Days selected a Chumash elder — Ernestine De Soto — as its parade marshal and that diversity is represented in details such as Jack Harwood being chosen the first male Spirit of Fiesta.

El Presidente Bolton added that La Fiesta Pequena, the popular outdoor show in front of the Santa Barbara Mission, will represent the four nations that governed Santa Barbara at one time or another: the Chumash, Spain, Mexico and the United States.

Of course, tradition graces the various aspects of Fiesta. That includes music and dancing, from a 14-member mariachi group at La Fiesta Pequena to the dancing horses in The Historical Parade.

Frank Gutierrez of the Brotherhood of Tomol, left, and El Presidente David Bolton discuss this year’s Fiesta during the news conference in front of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

And the maritime connection will be emphasized during a Fiesta that will feature Mercado de la Playa. It will be located in the parking lot at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College, just across from the harbor. The mercado will feature a full carnival, live music, dancing and the Crazy Horse Cantina.

As usual, another mercado will take place in De la Guerra Plaza, but there will be no mercado at Mackenzie Park.

One addition this year will be the return of high school bands to The Historical Parade. Mr. Miller told the News-Press that Old Spanish Days has already secured the Oxnard High School Marching Band for the parade and hopes to recruit the Santa Barbara High School Marching Band.

Before the parade is the re-enactment with the full-sized replica of San Salvador, which was built over six years by the Maritime Museum of San Diego. That museum collaborated on the replica’s arrival in Santa Barbara with the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Old Spanish Days.

After the Aug. 4 re-enactment of San Salvador’s encounter with the Chumash, the ship will be available for free public tours at the harbor’s Santa Barbara pier from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6.

Tony Miller, division chief of pageantry for the Fiesta, talks about plans for this year’s Historical Parade on Cabrillo Boulevard.

“San Salvador is so unique,” Greg Gorga, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum executive director, told the News-Press. “It’s the first European ship that we know of that interacted with the Chumash. …

“To be honest, the replica is just the best idea of what the original ship looked like,” Mr. Gorga said. “There are no plans, no drawings. It’s the best estimation based on the writings and logs.

“Cabrillo didn’t even survive. He got gangrene from malnutrition,” Mr. Gorga said. “These ships would have three times the number of crew that would normally operate them. They estimated half the crew would die along the way. They didn’t know how to treat scurvy with fresh fruit.”

As Mr. Gorga talked to the News-Press, he stood a short distance from the entrance to the museum, where a replica of a tomol graces the interior. It’s a long vessel and an impressive sight.

