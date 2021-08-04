Home Breaking News Fiesta Pequeña closed to public
Fiesta Pequeña closed to public

In the interest of community safety, Old Spanish Days organizers made the decision late Tuesday to close Fiesta Pequeña to the public. 

Due to the county’s rising case rate associated with the highly transmissible Delta variant, organizers decided to close Wednesday’s Fiesta Pequeña to in-person attendance and will instead film the show and broadcast it at a later date, according to Fiesta’s El Segundo Vice Presidente David Bolton. 

Organizers also announced Tuesday that Thursday’s Las Noches de Ronda will be outright canceled. 

See the full story in Wednesday’s News-Press.

Colorful lights transform the Old Mission steps into a festive stage. Kenneth Song / News-Press
Fiesta organizers decided Tuesday that this year's Fiesta Pequena at the mission would be closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns. (Kenneth Song / News-Press)
