Fiesta pin’s debut

Horseshoe design revealed at Carriage and Western Art Museum

El Presidente David Bolton leads Fiesta representatives through an enlarged version of this year’s Fiesta pin.

On Wednesday afternoon, tucked away in the back of Pershing Park at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, the 99th Santa Barbara Fiesta pin was announced.

“It’s a horseshoe — una herradura,” El Presidente David Bolton said. “It was an honor this year selecting the horseshoe to be the 2023 Fiesta pin.” Mr. Bolton and his fellow Old Spanish Days representatives stood under a large golden-brown horseshoe with two patient horses standing just behind them. The horseshoe was an enlarged version of the pin.

Mr. Bolton made sure to underscore the various forms of luck and good fortune the horseshoe represents around the world.

The Fiesta pin features the theme, “Let’s Fiesta.”

The annual fiesta will run Aug. 2-6 this year and feature a variety of Californian Spanish-American culture, including food markets, live music and dances.

“We’re looking forward to the Fiesta, we really love the Fiesta,” said Tom Peterson from the Carriage Museum board of directors. “There’ll be a lot of action down here, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Various events will take place around the city, including pre-fiesta excitement like the Fiesta Ranchera on June 15, where the community is invited to celebrate over food and drinks at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

“Posters and pins are available throughout town right now,” Mr. Bolton said. “The bunting that people put on their homes and businesses — that’s also available.”

For more information, visit sbfiesta.org.

