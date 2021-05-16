Fiesta poster, pin unveiled

COURTESY PHOTOS

La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow unveiled the poster for this year’s Fiesta Saturday night. Ms. Petlow designed the poster herself, using family, youth and history.

The 2021 Old Spanish Days celebration continues to take form.

Just a few days after the plans for the 2021 festivities were announced, officials unveiled the official poster and pin for the annual event on Saturday night during the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum.

La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the honor of debuting the poster and pin, having designed them herself using family, youth and history.

“My inspiration for the 2021 poster began with a watercolor my mother Sylvianna Johns, a New Mexico fine artist, painted many years ago of a Spanish dancer,” said Ms. Petlow, who has served more than two decades on the Old Spanish Days board. “My granddaughter Nadia Mason then added colored pencil drawings of iconic Santa Barbara landmarks for the poster including the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the Old Mission Santa Barbara and local artist Bud Bottoms’ Dolphin Family sculpture known as the ‘Bicentennial Friendship Fountain’ at State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard.

In designing this year’s pin, Ms. Petlow relied on two things that Fiesta encompases — history and dance. The design was inspired by El Presidente Mike Harling’s 1996 pin.

“These landmarks are truly a culmination of the generations of Santa Barbarians who have inspired and continued to enhance our city’s rich history and traditions.”

Additional artwork from “El Pueblos Viejo” was donated by local architect Steve Hausz, with permission from the Santa Barbara Conservancy. Graphic design was completed by Mateo Dovgin, a senior at Santa Barbara High and the son of the 1998 Spirit of Fiesta, Adriana Rey Dovgin.

“My choice for the 2021 Old Spanish Days pin was inspired by El Presidente Mike Harling’s 1996 pin, 25 years ago,” Ms. Petlow said. “The iconic silhouette of two dancers has always been one of the images of Fiesta that I have always loved. A special thank you to Steve Lipman of Pincrafters for his many years of producing our Fiesta pins.”

This year’s Fiesta is scheduled for Aug. 4-8. While there will be no Fiesta Parade or mercados set up in Santa Barbara and Goleta, many of the traditions will remain the same. Officials will adhere to health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, county and the city.

For a complete schedule of this year’s events, visit sbfiesta.org.

