Event to take place Thursday at Rancho La Patera

Tara Mata, the 2022 Spirit of Fiesta, dances at last year’s Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta. This year’s Fiesta Ranchera will take place Thursday.

Old Spanish Days is coming up this August, and in anticipation, the Santa Barbara area is celebrating with pre-Fiesta events.

This Thursday, Goleta’s Fiesta Ranchera will take place to honor the history of the Fiesta and the people who have made it possible. Guests are invited to join for food and dancing at Rancho La Patera gardens, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, from 5-10 p.m.

“There’s always great entertainment, great food,” El Presidente David Bolton told the News-Press Tuesday. “Just that moment where everybody can join with family and friends, talk, have fun and dance.”

This year celebrates 15 years of Fiesta Ranchera and 99 years of the larger Fiesta.

“It’s really grown into a popular event,” Mr. Bolton said about Fiesta Ranchera. “There’s food vendors, beverages and lively entertainment.”

This year there will be 25 different food and drink vendors, as well as live music by Flamenco guitarist Tony Ybarra.

Layla Gocong, the 2022 Junior of Spirit, performs at last year’s Fiesta Ranchera.

One of the Fiesta’s main attractions is its Spirits — described as goodwill ambassadors to the local communities. The Spirit and Junior Spirit are local kids who perform dances for the Fiesta.

Both will be in attendance at the Fiesta Ranchera to perform their dances, including the festival’s first male Spirit, Jack Harwood, and Junior Spirit Olivia Nelson.

“Fiesta is definitely here. It’s that time of year when we all look forward to the fog pulling away and the sun coming in,” said Mr. Bolton. “It’s time for dance, it’s time for music. It’s time to raise a drink with friends and family.”

No tickets will be available Thursday at the door, but you can purchase tickets in advance for $85, all-inclusive, at www.sbfiesta.org.

