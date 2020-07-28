Fiesta starts its first online art auction

COURTESY PHOTOS

La Fiesta Pequeña at the Santa Barbara Mission is depicted in this painting by Chris Potter.

Fiesta is taking another step into the virtual world with its first online art auction.

The auction runs now through Aug. 9 at www.sbfiesta.org/auction.

The auction is the latest way that Fiesta has adapted during a world changed by COVID-19 restrictions.

The auction’s works by local artists includes 10 limited-edition Old Spanish Days posters on metal and paintings depicting this year’s Spirit and Junior Spirit in front of the Arlington Theatre, La Fiesta Pequeña at the Santa Barbara Mission and “The Art & Spirit of Fiesta.”

Created by Santa Barbara artist Andrew Leonard, the poster features a dancing couple and local scenes such as the Santa Barbara Mission and the Santa Barbara waterfront.

“In a normal Fiesta year, we would auction the limited-edition metal posters during scheduled Fiesta parties like La Primavera,” El Presidente Erik Davis said in a news release Monday. “This is just another way that Fiesta is different this year, and we hope it provides a greater opportunity for the community to participate in a meaningful way.”

This year’s Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2020 — Alena Velasco and Alexandra Nocker, respectively — are featured in this painting by Richard Schloss. It’s among the artwork in the Fiesta’s first online auction.

The auction website also features “The Art & Spirit of Fiesta,” painted by Grace Fisher. It was inspired by local photographer Fritz Olenberger’s photo of Alena Velasco, the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta. Mr. Olenberger commissioned the work and donated it to Fiesta.

The artist, Ms. Fisher, was left paralyzed after acute flaccid myelitis left her paralyzed from the neck down in 2014 during her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She paints with the paintbrush held in her mouth.

“I was thrilled when Gracie agreed to do this painting,” Mr. Olenberger said. “Grace is a remarkable person, who shares with Alena, the Spirit of Fiesta, the qualities of humility, talent and self-determination. I see in this painting a story of two young women connected by their passion for artistic expression — one through dance and one through painting. It is a story of joy.”

Ms. Fisher said she enjoyed working on the project because it involved four art forms: dance, music, photography and painting. “Although very different in nature, they all have a prolific way of bringing us together.”

In addition to benefiting the Fiesta, proceeds from “The Art & Spirit of Fiesta” will help the Grace Fisher Foundation.

FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTO

Artist Grace Fisher created this painting, “The Art & Spirit of Fiesta.”

People can watch a time-lapsed video of Ms. Fisher working on the painting at www.sbfiesta.org/calendar/11036-official-online-auction.

Another artist, Chris Potter, depicted the July 31, 2019, performance of La Fiesta Pequeña at the Santa Barbara Mission. Mr. Potter is a plein air painter.

And Richard Schloss painted this summer’s moment when Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker were honored with their names on the iconic marquee at the Arlington Theatre on State Street. (The News-Press was the first media outlet to report their selection.)

Mr. Schloss is the Santa Barbara Fine Art Artist in Residence and one of the original members of the Oak Group of artists.

“This was one of the proudest moments I’ve experienced during our reimagined Fiesta,” El Presidente Davis said. “Working in collaboration with the Arlington Theatre to put the names of these talented dancers on the marquee was a moment of hope, resilience and joy during this unprecedented time that will stay with me forever.”

The Fiesta’s theme is “¡Vamos a Bailar!”

That means “Let’s Dance!”

For more information, go to www.sbfiesta.org.

