The Santa Barbara Zoo’s DIGS party celebrates Fiesta. This year’s event is set for Thursday, Aug. 3. COURTESY PHOTOS

Fiesta enthusiasts can celebrate Old Spanish Days at the DIGS party at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Thursday, Aug. 3.

DIGS is a Fiesta party with food from local restaurants, margaritas, live music, and dancing on the zoo’s iconic hilltop. Tickets are $150 through Aug. 2 and $175 on Aug. 3.

Fiesta attire is encouraged at the 21-plus event. DIGS will run from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sbzoo.org/digs or call (805) 962-5339.

– Liam Hibbert