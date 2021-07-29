Fiesta with a Mission set for Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — This Saturday, members of the Resilience Institute will host an outdoor event called “Fiesta with a Mission” to raise funds for COVID-19 efforts locally and abroad in India, Sri Lanka and Mexico.

The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Various music groups, including the Savor Santana Tribute Band and the Sonora Santanera, will be performing at the event. The public is invited to attend to enjoy the festivities and food vendors.

The gate will officially open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets start at $40 per person, and VIP tickets cost $80. The VIP ticket includes up to six beer tastings in a specified VIP area. To purchase, visit tinyurl.com/3h5ccr42.

This event is not associated with Old Spanish Days.

— Madison Hirneisen