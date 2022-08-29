Fighting cancer, one step at a time

30th annual Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Walk/Run benefits Ridley-Tree center

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara will host the 30th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run as a virtual event from Oct. 1 through 16. One hundred percent of funds will support cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

The foundation has set a goal of raising $100,000. This year is bittersweet as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the event, this will also mark the final Walk/Run.

Participants have the opportunity to complete a 5K or 10K on their own course — in their neighborhood, on a trail or at the beach — and upload their time. A presentation will be shared with participants on Oct. 16 to celebrate the culmination of the event.

Registration is now open at www.cfsb.org/walkrun2022. The registration fee is $40 through Sept. 12, increasing to $50 from Sept. 12 through Oct. 16. The cost for children 12 and under participating in the Kids’ Fun Run is $20.

All registrants will receive a plant, courtesy of Por La Mar Nursery. Special incentives are offered to individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing. All participants will be entered into the general raffle for gift cards from a variety of stores.

Again this year, through Movespring, we will provide challenges to help participants get in shape for the event. The platform will also be used to track 5K, 10K and Kids’ 1M times.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the “First Place Team,” which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Since the event’s inception, Ms. Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the 6-Week Training Program.

This year marks the 13th year of the event since her death, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what Ms. Main stood for — courage, perseverance and hope — serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman, Sue Suttner, Patricia MacFarlane, Jack Bianchi, Dan Manfredonia, Patricia Mojarro and Isabelle Patton.

This year in order to recognize participants who have been participating from the start and those who are just joining the Walk/Run for the first time, a special drawing will be held based on the number of years they have participated in the event. Winners will be announced on social media at the conclusion of the event.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and the Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Through the Research Program, new cancer treatments are made available through clinical trials across a variety of cancer diagnoses. Everyone of today’s standard cancer therapies went through clinical trials before becoming generally available. While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center can offer local residents access to a global network of clinical trials, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also benefits the Supportive Care Programs, which include genetic counseling, patient navigation, wellness classes and social work services. These programs allow the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to provide patients with comprehensive and personalized resources and care to assist them on their journey with cancer.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center work in partnership to deliver superior cancer care to everyone in Santa Barbara County regardless of means.

Together, they aim to keep the Central Coast at the forefront of modern cancer care through the recruitment, development and education of highly trained medical staff; timely acquisition of new medical equipment; active participation in clinical research; integration of oncology services; and continual introduction of promising new methods of treatment.

Sponsors for the event are Revitalash, Noozhawk, Edhat, Hello Bello, Raw Rev, Por La Mar Nursery and ProWest Constructors.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com