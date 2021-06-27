FILIPPIN, Betty Grey

On May 11, 2021 Betty Filippin, aka Betty Grey Lockett and Betty Bys, passed away with exemplary grace and dignity at the age of 92 after battling a recurrence of cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, grandest ma, great-grandmother, aunt & sister. She was also a teacher, poet, constant student (she loved to learn anything and everything and always had a dictionary at hand), sports enthusiast, statistician & historian of her life and will be remembered by all who knew her for her beautiful smile.

She was born in 1929 in Calhoun, Kentucky and moved to Los Angeles, California with her parents Jack & Lillian Lockett and her older brother Jack Lockett in 1931 where she lived until she went to College at Cal Berkeley. She graduated from Berkeley with a Spanish degree and got her teaching credential. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1957 with her husband Vernon, where they raised their children, Jim, Jackie & Lauren and she taught Spanish at La Cumbre and La Colina Junior High for a number of years.

Betty had started out as a math major and always had a way with numbers, and spent the majority of her later life as a bookkeeper and office manager with her beloved late husband, Gino Filippin.

Betty and Gino were married in 1974 and they loved traveling and they took many, many trips abroad of which Betty documented with countless photo albums. They built & moved into their home on the beach in Summerland “Grey Gull’s Rest,” which they always claimed to be their heaven on earth.

Betty was an avid sports fan and loved attending the Gaucho’s Men & Women’s basketball games where they were season ticket holders. When Gino passed away in 2006, Betty continued to attend most of the games.

She also loved “her” Angel’s baseball team and watched or listened to virtually every game and kept meticulous score of each game for decades.

Betty was also a liberal arts enthusiast, and loved reading & writing poetry, art, linguistics, philosophy and music; and kept memories of every event she attended.

Above all she was a devoted, caring & supportive mother and grandmother, aunt and sister, and is survived by her children whom she called her “Masterpieces”, Jim, Jackie, Lauren, Gino, Jr. and Adele; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with another on the way, her brother Jack, and her nieces Leanne & Linda. She loved unconditionally, rarely complained, and taught her family integrity, loyalty, frugality, curiosity & imagination, selflessness and acceptance of all people through her example.

A small family celebration of her life was held Sunday June 6th at Lookout Park in Summerland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer or the Tisch MS Research Center of New York.