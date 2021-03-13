Film Festival announces Variety Artisans Award winners

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the winners of Variety’s seventh annual Artisans Awards, which will take place virtually next month.

The awards, given to those essential to the filmmaking process and who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work of the year in their respective fields, will be provided during a tribute set for 6 p.m. April 5. It will be moderated by Jazz Tangcay, senior artisans editor for Variety.

The Variety Artisans Award will be presented to Alan Baumgarten, Nicolas Becker, Alexandra Byrne, Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, Sean Faden, Mia Neal, Leslie Odom Jr., Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and Joshua James Richards, according to officials.

Mr. Baumgarten, for Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sees the editor reunite with screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin. Mr. Baumgarten won an Emmy for his work on 2008’s “Recount.” He received an Academy Award nomination for 2013’s “American Hustle.”

Mr. Becker earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Sound for his work on Amazon’s “Sound of Metal.” He has more than 263 credits which include “Arrival,” “Ex Machina” and “Gravity.”

Ms. Byrne, a costume designer, has four Oscar nominations and won the Best Achievement in Costume Design for her work on 2008’s “Elizabeth: The Golden Age.” She will be honored for her most recent work on the Focus Features release, “Emma” starring Anya Taylor Joy.

Mr. Burt and Ms. Pascale are the team behind “Mank’s” production design and set design. Together they transformed locations and sets for David Fincher’s Netflix drama which tells the story of how Herman J. Mankiewicz wrote the screenplay for “Citizen Kane.” Set during the Golden Age of Hollywood, the duo recreated Hearst Castle and transformed modern-day studio backlots into days of Hollywood past.

Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Faden contributed to Disney’s “Mulan.” Mr. Faden, along with the team at Weta Digital, helped transform Gong Li into a witch and built some of the location shots for the film’s Imperial City.

Ms. Neal, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hair department head, is on a solid path to making Oscar history if the Netflix contender lands a nomination for Hair and Makeup. She will be the first black Oscar nominee in the category. Her previous credits include “Uncut Gems” and “The Longest Week.”

Mr. Odom Jr., a Grammy Award and Tony Award winner, is a triple threat this season. He’s starring in “Hamilton” on Disney Plus and in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” (Amazon) where he plays Sam Cooke. He’s also a contender in the original song category along with fellow songwriter Sam Ashworth. The two wrote “Speak Now” which plays over the film’s end credits.They previously collaborated on Odom Jr.’s 2019 album “Mr.”

Mr. Reznor and Mr. Ross will be honored for their work in two films, Netflix’s “Mank” and Pixar Animation’s “Soul”. The two won an Academy Award for their work on “The Social Network”.

Mr. Richards will be honored for Fox Searchlight’s “Nomadland.” Richards has worked on short films such as “Boneshaker” and “Glory Days.” “Nomadland” marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The two previously collaborated on “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and “The Rider.”

For tickets for the virtual event, visit https://givebox.com/sbiff.

— Mitchell White