Film festival announces virtual panels

SANTA BARBARA — Virtual panels will live-stream during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and feature people behind the cameras.

The Producers Panel is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Writers Panel at 2 p.m.

The Women’s Panel will take place at 2 p.m. April 8.

Moderated by Glenn Whipp, the Producers Panel will consist of Christina Oh (“Minari”), Cean Chaffin (“Mank”), Dan Janvey (“Nomadland”), David Parfitt (“The Father”), Josey McNamara (“Promising Young Woman”), Marc Platt (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Sacha Ben Harroche (“Sound of Metal”) and Shaka King (“Judas and the Black Messiah.”)

Moderated by Anne Thompson, the Writers Panel will feature Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Florian Zeller (“The Father”), Kemp Power (“Soul”), Kenny and Keith Lucas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Peter Baynham (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”).

Moderated by Madelyn Hammond, the Women’s Panel will feature women from all stage of film production. Panelists are Dana Murray (producer, “Soul”); Elvira Lind (writer/director, “The Letter Room”); Garret Bradley (director, “Time”); Kori Rae (producer, “Onward”); Madeline Sharafian (director, Pixar’s “Burrow”); Michele Couttolenc (sound design, “Sound of Metal”); Tiara Thomas (co-writer of “Fight for You,” the Oscar-nominated song from “Judas and the Black Messiah”); and Trish Summerville (costume design, “Mank”).

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason