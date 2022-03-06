Film festival continues with ‘King Richard,’ more awards

COURTESY PHOTO

Movie star Penélope Cruz will receive the Montecito Award Tuesday during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A free screening of “King Richard,” the movie about Richard Williams leading his daughters Venus and Serena to the world stage as tennis stars, will take place today as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The movie will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara.

Two of the movie’s stars, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, will discuss the film when they receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award at 8 tonight, also at the Arlington Theatre.

On Monday, the festival will present the Variety Artisans Awards to behind-the-scenes talent at the same theater.

Recipients are: Frederic Aspiras and Göran Lundstrom, makeup and hairstyling (“House of Gucci”); Tamara Deverell, production design “Nightmare Alley”); Germaine Franco, score (Disney’s “Encanto”); Greig Fraser, cinematography (“Dune”); Lin-Manuel Miranda, song (“Encanto”); Paul Massey, sound (the James Bond thriller “No Time to Die”); Kelly Port, visual effects (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”); Peter Scriberras, editing (“The Power of the Dog”); and Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, costume design (“Dune”).

Movie star Penélope Cruz will receive the Montecito Award at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Arlington Theatre. Her recent work includes her performances in “Parallel Mother” and the spy thriller “The 355.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played everyone from Sherlock Holmes to Khan in “Star Trek” to his most recent character in “The Power of the Dog,” will get the Cinema Vanguard Award. He will be honored at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues through March 12. For more information, go to sbiff.org.

email; dmason@newspress.com