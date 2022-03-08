Film festival continues with Montecito Award

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Movie star Penélope Cruz will receive the Montecito Award at 8 tonight at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Her recent work includes her performances in “Parallel Mother” and the spy thriller “The 355.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played everyone from Sherlock Holmes to Khan in “Star Trek” to his most recent character in “The Power of the Dog,” will get the Cinema Vanguard Award. He will be honored at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Theatre.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues through March 12. For more information, go to sbiff.org.

