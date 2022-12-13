Film festival honors Michelle Yeoh

NAOMI LIPOWSKI / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Michelle Yeoh

GOLETA — Movie star Michelle Yeoh accepted the 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film Friday night from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ms. Yeoh received the award at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta in front of an audience that included around 30 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Movie industry observers have speculated that Ms. Yeoh could be up for an Oscar nomination for her starring role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a new spin on the concept of parallel universes.

Ms. Yeoh’s long list of credits include her roles in the 1997 James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies” and the 2000 martial arts film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Her latest parts have varied from Philippa Georgiou on “Star Trek: Discovery” to Ying Nan in Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021).

Friday’s ceremony was the first Kirk Douglas Award ceremony in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Past recipients have varied from Kirk Douglas (1916-2020), who lived with his family in Montecito, to his son MIchael Douglas, Quentin Tarantino, Harrison Ford and Martin Scorsese.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 8-18. For more information, see sbiff.org.

— Dave Mason